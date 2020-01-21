RECAP: Best Damian Lillard moments

The Weber State Wildcat has been in the league for a minute now, and after several stellar performances, it's only right that we honor Damian Lillard for who he actually is.

4x All Star and 4x All NBA Team, 'Dame Dolla' has made a name for himself in the NBA, and with his unlimitless range, he is one of the best point guards in the game at the moment.

1. Portland vs Oklahoma City (NBA Playoffs 2019)

'Dame' had his best playoff performance yet against the Oklahoma City in a chippy series. Game 5 of the 2018 Western Conference first round will always be remembered by the shot that ended the Thunder Era.

Lillard recorded 50 points in 45 minutes to lead Portland to the next round. That includes a three point buzzer beater from almost half court to win the series.

2. Portland vs Warriors (MLK Day 2020)

In honor to commemorate the great Martin Luther King, the Blazers PG recorded his career high in points on his day. Lillard scored 61 points plus 10 rebounds to secure his team win over the Golden State Warriors.

Even though Golden State didn't have their stars in Curry, Thompson and green, it was a special moment in the history of the team because Lillard's 61 points were also a franchise record.

3. Portland vs Utah (NBA Regular Season 2017)

Damian Lillard finished the night, shooting 18-for-34 from the field, with a field-goal percentage of 52.9, including red-hot 9-for-14 from downtown. Dame was unstoppable and went 14-for-16 from the free-throw line.

The 4-time All-Star finished with 59 points to go along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists and the Blazers won the game.