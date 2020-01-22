Season-ending injury for Powell

The Dallas Mavericks Center, Dwight Powell, is expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn right achilles tendon according to Shams Charania from The Athletic.

Powell developed into a critical role player since arriving to Dallas back in 2015, that's why his injury is a really tough blow for the Mavericks. He is averaging 9.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in his first season as a full-time starter.

Powell has received recognition by the fans and Coach Rick Carlisle because of the things he can do on the floor aside from basic statistics. The Center is considered a critical part of the Mavs' culture, described as "one of the soldiers of the franchise."

Luka Doncic spoke with the press about Powell's injury and what he means for the Dallas locker room.

"He means a lot, off the court and on the court. He gave us a lot. He's a great guy. He doesn't deserve this. He's going to come back strong, though, for sure."

The Stanford Cardinal signed a three-year, $33 million contract extension with the Mavs this past summer. Powell was also expected to play a major role in Team Canada's attempt to qualify for the Olympics this summer according to Tim MacMahon from ESPN.