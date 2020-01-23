Plumlee to miss multiple weeks

The Denver Nuggets backup Center, Mason Plumlee, is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering a foot injury. The news were reported by Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN.

''Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee is expected to miss two weeks to a month with a right foot injury, league sources tell ESPN.''

Plumlee averages 7.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as a second unit player, but his impact for the Nuggets goes way beyond the stat sheet. As a reliable rebounder, a sneaky lob threat for the Denver guards to find in the pick and roll, Mason has found a way to earn Michael Malone's trust.

There is no question that Denver is worse off without Plumlee available and at full strength. The NBA trade deadline is around the corner, meaning the team may need to explore the trade market to fill Plumlee’s role until he is able to return.

With Plumlee out of the lineup, there's a lot of chances the rookie out of Oregon, Bol Bol will get important minutes in the next couple of weeks. The 20 year old is currently on a two-way contract with Denver.