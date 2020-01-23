Josh Richardson out at least 2 weeks

Sources told Shams Charania from The Athletic that the 76ers guard Josh Richardson showed slight strain of left hamstring, and is expected to be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks.

Let's not forget earlier in the season the Guard missed 6 games with hamstring tightness. Philadelphia has to be extremely careful with the 26yo if they want to have all their pieces healthy by the end of the season.

The former Tennessee player is the second 76ers starter who will be sitting on the sidelines, joining star big man Joel Embiid, who is out with a torn ligament in his finger.

Richardson's injury is a brutal blow to the Sixers' chances of getting the 2-seed. However, in their schedule for the rest of the season they will primarily face teams that are far under .500.

'JRich' has been crutial in Philly's season, averaging 15 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 43.6 per cent shooting from the field. With Richardson out, it is expected that players such as Furkman Korkmaz and Shake Milton get more minutes.