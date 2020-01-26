LeBron keeps making history

LeBron James has finally done it, and in Kobe Bryant's own backyard in Philadelphia, 'The King' surpassed the Lakers legend in the All-time NBA scoring list.

James surpassed Kobe’s 33,643 points, and now is just behind Karl Malone (36,928) and Kareem Abdul –Jabbar (38,387) in the scoring list.

"It's just too much. It's too much. The story is too much," James said. "It doesn't make sense. Just to make a long story short, now I'm here in a Lakers uniform, in Philadelphia, where he's (Kobe) from. The first time I ever met him, gave me his shoes on All-Star Weekend. It's surreal. It doesn't make no sense, but the universe just puts things in your life. And I guess when you live in the right way, when you just give it everything to whatever you're doing, things happen organically.''

James also inscribed his sneakers with "Mamba 4 Life" and "8/24 KB" in gold marker before the game where he surpassed Bryant, showing respect for the Hall of Famer.

LeBron also achieved this milestone in 104 fewer games.

According to ESPN, James has topped Bryant in career scoring average (27.1 to 25.0), field goal percentage (50.4% to 44.7%) and 3-point percentage (34.3% to 32.9%). Also, James has more 30-plus-point games (459 to 431).