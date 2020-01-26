Cauley-Stein on the move

The Warriors season just keeps going full tanking mode, and after losing several pieces due injuries, it's confirmed they are resting now ahead of the coming year.

In the meantime they keep building for the future, and have decided to make a trade.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, Dallas is sending a Utah 2020 second-round pick to Golden State for Willie Cauley-Stein.

This was a good move for both parties. The Mavericks will get a solid Center to replace Dwight Powell, who suffered a season ending injury. On the other hand, Golden State gets an extra pick for this year's NBA Draft.

Cauley Stein played 42 games for Steve Kerr's squad this season. The 7'0 Center averaged 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, shooting 56% from the floor and a really poor 61% from the free throw line.

Dallas made room for Cauley-Stein on the roster by waiving Justin Patton, acquired in a separate trade with Oklahoma City. The Thunder sent cash along with Patton to Dallas for rookie Isaiah Roby.