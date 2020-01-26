Markkanen could miss up to 6 weeks

The Chicago Bulls have announced that their third year player from Finland, Lauri Markkanen, will be out at least 4-6 weeks with a pelvis injury.

"Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen underwent an MRI of his right hip at Rush Hospital on Jan. 23 which revealed an early stress reaction of his right pelvis. Following a period of rest, Markkanen will resume basketball related activities with a full return anticipated in 4-6 weeks."

The 22 year-old is yet to develop his maximum capabilities in the league, and is part of a Bulls team that is with a record significantly under .500.

Markkanen is averaging 15.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season (both career-lows) as a starter for Jim Boylen's squad.

This is the fourth loss the Bulls have suffered this season. With Otto Porter Jr., Wendell Carter Jr., Daniel Gafford and now Markkanen sidelined, there's no doubt the Bulls will have to forget about their playoff chances for this season.