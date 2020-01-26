Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to watch NBA Season 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Rockets on the move to Denver
Mike D'Antoni's team arrived to the 'Mile High City' yesterday.
Wheels down in Denver. 🛬 pic.twitter.com/n2LNFXqVug— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 25, 2020
Last meeting
Russell Westbrook posted 28 PTS, 16 REB, 8 AST and 4 STL to power the Houston Rockets past the Denver Nuggets, 121-105. Eric Gordon added 25 PTS (6-8 3PM), while Clint Capela put up 14 PTS, 11 REB and 5 BLK. Nikola Jokic posted a 19-PT, 12-REB, 10-AST triple-double for DEN.
'Joker' leads in every department
Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points (19.6), rebounds (10) and assists (6.4).
Russell Westbrook last 7 games
28 PTS - 16 REB - 8 AST
32 PTS - 11 REB - 12 AST
35 PTS - 9 REB - 7 AST
31 PTS - 11 REB - 12 AST
30 PTS - 6 REB - 10 AST
34 PTS - 2 REB - 5 AST
45 PTS - 6 REB - 10 AST
Rockets Injury Report
James Harden was listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to a left thigh contusion.
Nuggets absences
Guard Jamal Murray (left ankle sprain), forward Paul Millsap (left knee) and Plumlee (right foot) will not play.
How to watch Rockets vs Nuggets Live TV and Stream
National TV: NBA TV
Local TV: ATTSN-SW, ALT
Radio: 790 KBME & 740 KTRH / 850 KEYH & 101.7 F, KKSE 92.5FM/950AM
