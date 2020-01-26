Kobe Bryant has reportedly died In a helicopter crash

TMZ reports that the basketball legend Kobe Bryant has passed away in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.

''Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas...TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. We're told Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.''

The LA Sheriff’s Dept. confirmed a helicopter crash in Calabasas with no survivors.

Absolutely shocking news and prayers up for all his family.