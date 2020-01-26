Sad but true, it has been confirmed through TMZ that Kobe's daughter Gianna Maria was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent.

Earlier in the NBA season Kobe and his daughter Gianna went to several games, where they shared moments that will last a lifetime.

Prayers up for all the Bryant family!