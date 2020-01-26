Shaq reacts to the sudden death of Kobe

One of the best NBA duos of All Time were without a doubt Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Both won three championships with the Los Angeles Lakers uniform.

After it was announced Bryant's tragic death, O'Neal decided to honor his longtime friend with an emotional post on his Instagram account.

''There are no words to express the pain I’m going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing my neice Gigi & my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW!''

According to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also with him when the helicopter crashed.