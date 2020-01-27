Mavericks will retire No. 24 forever 

Shams Charania from The Athletic has reported that the Dallas Mavericks will retire No. 24, and it will never be worn by another player in the organization.

The Mavs organization led by their owner, Mark Cuban, have decided ''that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick.”

Cuban issued a statement on Bryant's death announcing the decision to retire the number.

"We are shocked and saddened by the devastating news of the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon. Above all, he was a loving and dedicated father.

Kobe's legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick.

Our hearts go out to all the lives lost and the families impacted by this terrible tragedy. We send our thoughts and prayers to Vanessa and the family, the Lakers organization and Kobe Bryant fans everywhere."

Kobe Bryant played 20 seasons in the league (all with the Lakers), and finished with five championships, a league MVP, two NBA Finals MVPs, 15 All-NBA selections, 12 All-Defensive selections, two scoring titles and 18 All-Star nods.

Many people are arguing the league should retire both No. 8 & 24 for all teams, in honor to someone that changed the game regardless the team he played for during his career.