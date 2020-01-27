Sneaker tribute to Kobe Bryant from the NBA family 

As the news spread all over the world on Kobe Bryant's death, the NBA family decided to honor the Laker legend's life by writing all over their playing shoes.
Bryant was an icon in the sneaker industry. His line with Nike is one of the top in basketball history, and many active NBA players continue to wear his signature designs.
Lonzo Ball - New Orleans Pelicans
Josh Hart - New Orleans Pelicans
PJ Tucker - Houston Rockets
Montrezl Harrell - Los Angeles Clippers
Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks
Marcus Morris Sr. - New York Knicks
Devin Booker - Phoenix Suns