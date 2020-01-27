Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Season 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
Miami HEAT President Pat Riley Statement on Kobe Bryant
“Kobe Bryant was a Godsend to this world; not just to the NBA, but to all those who hold dear and cherish family, friends and faith. Today I mourn the tremendous loss of Kobe, his daughter, Gianna, and the other passengers."
Orlando went pruple & gold for Kobe
Orlando leading scorer
Evan Fournier is averaging 19 points per game for the Magic.
Butler & Adebayo lead
Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in points and assist per game while Bam Adebayo leads in rebounds.
Losing streak for Orlando
The Magic, who own an 8-15 road record, took their turn hosting the Clippers on Sunday night, losing 112-97, their fifth loss in the past six games.
Miami rested and tough at home
Miami, which is 20-2 at AmericanAirlines Arena, will be the more rested team. The Heat have been off since losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 122-117 on Friday.
Last meeting
The last time these two teams met Orlando Magic defeated Miami Heat 105-85 on a great night for Terrence Ross (25 pts).
