Dwyane Wade posts emotional video reacting to Kobe's death

The Chicago native, Dwyane Wade, posted a video on social media reacting to Kobe Bryant's death. As expected, the three time NBA champion looked really affected by the news.

"I came in the league and I chased him," Wade said. "That's who I chased. I wanted to be respected by him, and once I reached that level, I knew I did something.

"Kobe, thank you, man. Thank you for all the memories — we've got a lot of good ones. These tears that we cry, we're going to miss you. And it's not leaving today, a week from now, a month from now, a year from now. We'll forever, forever miss you, man.

"You're a legend, you're an icon, you're a father, you're a husband, you're a son, you're a brother, you're a friend. Thank you for being my friend. I love you, brother."

Kobe and Dwayne played together for Team USA at the London 2012 Olympics, where United States won the Gold Medal.