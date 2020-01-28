Kobe Bryant recognized league-wide

Since the news broke out of Kobe Bryant's death, the NBA has continued its regular schedule. In all of the games played since then, all teams have honored the Lakers legend.

It hasn't only been a moment of silence prior to the start of every game, but also the teams have started every match by taking a 24-second violation (Bryant wore #24 from 2006 to 2016), and then straight away the opposing team taking an eight-second violation (Bryant wore #8 from 1999 to 2006).

What was also remarkable was what happened in Minnesota, with Andrew Wiggins putting the ball on the free-throw line. That was the free throw line where Kobe passed Michael Jordan for third on the all-time scoring list against Minnesota in 2014.

Several players have also wore the Kobe's to play in their respective games, despite being athletes from different brands aside from Nike.