Ja Morant's No. 12 retired at Murray State

It has been announced through Murray State athletics that Ja Morant's No. 12 will go to the rafters in honor of the second overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Morant will become the 11th Racer men's basketball player to have his number retired and the first since Isaiah Canaan in 2018.

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard played two seasons for Murray State, where he led the Racers to a 54-11 overall record and 32-4 in the OVC.

Morant was a finalist for the John Wooden Award for national player of the year and was the winner of the Bob Cousy Award for the nation's best point guard. No. 12 set the MSU and OVC assist records in only two seasons and set the MSU single-season scoring mark with 808 points. He was also the 2019 OVC Player of the Year, OVC Tournament MVP and OVC Male Athlete of the Year.

In 2018-19, he averaged 24.5 points and 10.0 assists per game and became the first player since the NCAA made the assist an official stat in the 1983-84 season to average 20 points and 10 assists.

Kevin Saal, Murray State's Director of Athletics, addressed the media on Morant's number getting retired and the impact he had at MSU.

"Ja's impact on Murray State University, the Athletics Department and basketball program cannot be overstated. Us as MSU family and the Racer Nation will pay tribute to his legacy by putting his jersey number in the rafters of the CFSB Center."