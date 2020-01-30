Raptors vs Pistons: LIVE Stream and Scores Updates
Leading Scorers

Toronto: Pascal Siakam (30pts)

Detroit: Derrick Rose (21pts)

Raptors Win

Toronto gets a solid win at Detroit and have now won 10 consecutive games!

Q4 - 2:28

TOR - Siakam Driving Layup Shot

Q4 - 3:25

DET - Drummond Driving Layup Shot

Q4 - 3:35

TOR - Powell Dunk Shot

Q4 - 4:04

DET - Drummond Jump Shot

Q4 - 4:54

TOR - Siakam Hook Bank Shot

Q4 - 5:08

DET - Drummond Putback Layup Shot

Q4 - 5:57

DET - Drummond Dunk Shot

Q4 - 6:11

TOR - Siakam Layup Shot

Q4 - 6:59

TOR - Siakam Layup Shot

Q4 - 7:45

TOR - Boucher Cutting Dunk Shot

Q4 - 8:19

TOR - VanVleet Running Layup Shot

Q4 - 8:36

TOR - Siakam Layup Shot

Q4 - 9:07

TOR - Powell Running Dunk Shot

Q4 - 9:43

TOR - Siakam Driving Finger Roll Layup Shot

Q4 - 10:00

DET - Wood 3pt Shot

Q4 - 10:10

TOR - Boucher Jump Shot

Q4 - 11:25

DET - Mark Morris Jump Shot

Drummond with authority!

Big 'Dre's got 9 points and 13 boards so far!

Q4 - 12:00

Last 12 minutes of play are on!

Q3 Ends

Toronto 78-69 Detroit

Q3 - 0:31

TOR - VanVleet 3pt Shot

Q3 - 3:32

TOR - Ibaka Jump Shot

Q3 - 5:02

TOR - VanVleet Running Layup Shot

Q3 - 5:46

DET - Rose Step Back Jump shot

Q3 - 7:10

TOR - Ibaka Layup Shot

Q3 - 8:41

DET - Rose Driving Layup Shot

Q3 - 9:46

TOR - Ibaka 3pt Shot

Q3 - 11:12

DET - Drummond Layup Shot

Q3 - 11:54

TOR - Anunoby Running Dunk Shot

Q3 - 12:00

Second half starts!

Q2 Ends

Toronto leads Detroit by double digits at the half

Q2 - 0:30

DET - Rose Driving Floating Jump Shot

Q2 - 0:48

TOR - Lowry 3pt Shot

Q2 - 1:00

DET - Mykhailiuk 3pt Shot

Q2 - 1:15

TOR - Lowry Driving Layup Shot

Q2 - 1:23

DET - Snell 3pt Shot

Q2 - 1:38

TOR - Anunoby Layup Shot

Q2 - 2:44

DET - Rose Driving Layup Shot

Q2 - 3:00

TOR - Ibaka 3pt Shot

Q2 - 4:17

DET - Rose 3pt Shot

Q2 - 4:43

TOR - Ibaka Turnaround Hook Shot

Q2 - 5:26

TOR - Siakam Layup Shot

Q2 - 5:53

TOR - Davis Reverse Layup Shot

Q2 - 8:18

TOR - Boucher Jump Shot

Q2 - 9:34

TOR - VanVleet 3pt Shot

Q2 - 10:36

TOR - Powell Driving Layup Shot

Q2 - 11:50

DET - Mark Morris 3pt Shot

Q2 - 12:00

Second quarter is underway!

Q1 Ends

Toronto 30-20 Detroit

Q1 - 0:01

DET - Brown Layup Shot

Q1 - 1:16

TOR - Siakam 3pt Shot

Q1 - 1:55

TOR - Siakam 3pt Shot

Q1 - 2:26

TOR - Siakam Jump Shot:

Q1 - 2:53

TOR - Powell Driving Dunk Shot

Q1 - 3:17

DET - Mykhailiuk 3pt Shot

Q1 - 4:43

TOR - Powell Cutting Dunk Shot

Q1 - 5:13

TOR - Siakam Driving Layup Shot

Q1 - 5:46

TOR - Anunoby Running Layup Shot

Q1 - 6:18

TOR - Ibaka 3pt Shot

Q1 - 6:33

DET - Mykhailiuk 3pt Shot

Q1 - 6:54

TOR - Ibaka Hook Shot

Q1 - 7:49

DET - Mykhailiuk 3pt Shot

Q1 - 8:38

TOR - Siakam Layup Shot

Q1 - 9:13

DET - Rose 3pt Shot

Q1 - 9:57

TOR - VanVleet Running Layup Shot

Q1 - 11:23

TOR - Ibaka Tip Layup Shot

Q1 - 12:00

Game is underway!

Pistons Starting 5

Rose - Svi - Drummond - Snell - Maker

Pregame warm-ups

Detroit takes the floor for the pregame warm-ups!

Raptors Starting 5

Lowry - VanVleet - Anunoby - Siakam - Ibaka

Detroit in the Rising Stars Game

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk from the Pistons organization and Ukraine-Born will be part of the Team World Roster in the NBA Rising Stars Game during the All-Star Weekend.

Bigger Than Basketball

The Pistons will have Payton sitting courtside today as part of the Make A Wish Foundation!

Pistons Arrival

Toronto All-Stars

Pascal Siakam (Starter) and Kyle Lowry (Reserve) have been selected to play in the All-Star Game in Chicago.

Back-to-Back

This will be the second game from a back-to-back for the Toronto Raptors. Nick Nurse's squad defeated the Cavaliers yesterday to get their 9th. consecutive win.

Our live coverage begins!

We are just one hour away from this 2020 NBA Regular Season game between Raptors vs Pistons!

Tipoff time & Arena

7:00pm ET - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, Michigan.

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Raptors vs Pistons.

Pistons losing streak

Dwane Casey's squad has now lost 5 out of their last 6 games, and will try to get on a better note against the Toronto Raptors.

Blake Griffin Injury Report

The Pistons Forward will most likely miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Eastern Conference Standings

Toronto has surprised many and is the second best team in the East.

Detroit has been a disappointment this season, with a record significantly under .500.

Derrick Rose back to his old self

The former NBA MVP is averaging 18.9 points and 6 assists per game. 

Toronto's leading scorer

Pascal Siakam leads the way for the Raptors this season averaging 23.4 points per game.

Last meeting

The last time these two teams played each other the Raptors got a solid win over the Pistons at Detroit.

How to watch Raptors vs Pistons Live TV and Stream

Local TV: SN1, FSD 

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The FAN, 950 AM

Internet: VAVEL USA

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NBA Regular Season game: Raptors vs Pistons!

Welcome!

My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
