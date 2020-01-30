Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons: Live and How to Watch TV Online NBA Regular Season 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
Pistons losing streak
Dwane Casey's squad has now lost 5 out of their last 6 games, and will try to get on a better note against the Toronto Raptors.
Blake Griffin Injury Report
The Pistons Forward will most likely miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Eastern Conference Standings
Toronto has surprised many and is the second best team in the East.
Detroit has been a disappointment this season, with a record significantly under .500.
Derrick Rose back to his old self
The former NBA MVP is averaging 18.9 points and 6 assists per game.
Toronto's leading scorer
Pascal Siakam leads the way for the Raptors this season averaging 23.4 points per game.
Last meeting
The last time these two teams played each other the Raptors got a solid win over the Pistons at Detroit.
How to watch Raptors vs Pistons Live TV and Stream
Local TV: SN1, FSD
Radio: Sportsnet 590 The FAN, 950 AM
Internet: VAVEL USA
