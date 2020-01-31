New rules for the NBA All Star Game

The NBA has announced a new format for the All Star Game 2020 in Chicago, which was designed to increase the level of competition throughout the game, provide additional excitement at the finish and make the outcome of every quarter count for charity.

The league release an official statement explaining in detail the new format for the game. In honor of Kobe Bryant, the league will honor the 18 time All-Star and there are additional plans to honor him during the All-Star Weekend.

''In the 69th NBA All-Star Game, Team Giannis and Team LeBron will compete to win each of the first three quarters, all of which will start with the score of 0-0 and will be 12 minutes long. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the game clock will be turned off and a Final Target Score will be set.

The Final Target Score will be determined by taking the leading team’s total cumulative score through three quarters and adding 24 points – the 24 representing Bryant’s jersey number for the final 10 seasons of his NBA career. The teams will then play an untimed fourth quarter and the first team to reach the Final Target Score will win the NBA All-Star Game.

The community organization selected by the winner of each of the first three quarters will receive $100,000 – a total of $300,000 donated to charity for those three quarters. The winner of each of the first three quarters will be the team with the higher score at the end of the 12-minute quarter.''

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and ESPN Radio in the United States.

Full All-Star list: