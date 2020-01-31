Devin Booker snubbed from the All-Star Game

The NBA All Star names have been announced and it was a list for the ages. Between the starters and reserves, there will be nine players who will be part of the All Star Game for the first time in their careers.

One of the biggest snubs in this year’s game is Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns, who has had a spectacular year with the Southwest team.

What’s even crazier about him not making the game is the astronomical numbers he’s recording this season. Aside from ‘Book’, the only other players in NBA history to average 27 PPG and 6 APG on 50% shooting in a season are LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Steph Curry and Oscar Robertson.

The Phoenix Suns GM James Jones released an official statement regarding the situation. “I’ve played with and against multiple All-Stars in this league and Devin Booker is undoubtedly an NBA All Star,” the former NBA champion wrote.

Several NBA players like CJ McCollum and Jared Dudley gave their thoughts on twitter regarding Booker’s snub from the game, and expressed that the Suns star should’ve made it.