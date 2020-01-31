NBA Rising Stars Rosters Announced

The NBA released the rosters for the players selected into the NBA Rising Stars Challenge that will take place on Friday, February 14th in Chicago. The Rising Stars Challenge will feature two teams: a US Team and a World Team. The rosters were determined by the NBA Assistant Coaches. The teams are composed of rookie and sophomore players.

UNITED STATES TEAM

Miles Bridges, Forward, Charlotte Hornets

Wendell Carter Jr., Center, Chicago Bulls (INJURED)

Devonte' Graham, Guard, Charlotte Hornets

Tyler Herro, Guard, Miami Heat

Jaren Jackson Jr., Forward, Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant, Guard, Memphis Grizzlies

Kendrick Nunn, Guard, Miami Heat

Eric Paschall, Forward, Golden State Warriors

PJ Washington, Forward, Charlotte Hornets

Zion Williamson, Forward, New Orleans Pelicans (INJURY REPLACEMENT

Trae Young, Guard, Atlanta Hawks

WORLD TEAM

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Guard, New Orleans Hornets (Canada)

DeAndre Ayton, Forward, Phoenix Suns (Bahamas)

RJ Barrett, Guard, New York Knicks (Canada)

Brandon Clarke, Forward, Memphis Grizzlies (Canada)

Luka Doncic, Guard/Forward, Dallas Mavericks (Slovenia)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Guard, Oklahoma City Thunder (Canada)

Rui Hachimura, Forward, Washington Wizards (Japan)

Svi Mykhailiuk, Guard/Forward, Detroit Pistons (Ukraine)

Josh Okogie, Guard, Minnesota (Nigeria)

Moritz Wagner, Center, Washington (Germany)

Trae Young and Luka Doncic were also selected as Starters for Sunday's NBA All-Star game.

Zion Williamson, despite only playing in four regular-season contests thus far, gets the nod to play for the US team.