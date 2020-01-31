All-Star Game will honor Kobe & Gianna Bryant

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will tribute Kobe and Gianna Bryant: Team LeBron (James) wearing the No. 2 and Team Giannis (Antetokounmpo) wearing the No. 24, according to Shams Charania from The Athletic.

Both teams will also wear jersey patches displaying nine stars, representing those who lost their lives in the crash. Rising Star players Friday will wear jersey patches featuring the Nos. 2 and 24 in the center surrounded by nine stars.

The NBA also announced a new rule change for the All-Star Game which will take place in Chicago.

''At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the game clock will be turned off and a Final Target Score will be set. The Final Target Score will be determined by taking the leading team’s total cumulative score through three quarters and adding 24 points – the 24 representing Bryant’s jersey number for the final 10 seasons of his NBA career.'' League said.