Lil Wayne pays tribute to Kobe Bryant on his latest album

One of the greatest rappers of all time Lil Wayne released rapper released his latest studio album Funeral, where he collaborated with nine different artists to feature on the album.

‘Weezy’ even took time to pay tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a fatal helicopter crash at Calabasas, California.

The song was "Bing James" featuring Jay Rock, where the Lakers fan left a 24-second-long silence in the track’s outro to honor the NBA superstar's jersey number.

In addition to that detail, Wayne also references his favorite basketball team by calling out their signature uniform colors: "Yellow pill, purple drank”, referring to the Purple & Gold from the Lakers organization.

The Rapper from New Orleans wasn't the only artists who honored Kobe with a message in a song. Puerto Rican finest, Bad Bunny even wrote a song specially about Bryant, titled '6 Rings', making reference to Kobe's 5 NBA championships as well as his marriage to Vanessa Bryant.