Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)
Lauri Markkanen Injury Report

Lauri Markkanen is out 4-6 weeks with a pelvis injury.

Norman Powell Injury Report

Norman Powell fractured the fourth metacarpal of his left hand, the bone that connects the ring finger and the wrist, and will be out indefinitely.

Arena & Tipoff

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 • 3:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena • Toronto, ON

Many Injuries for the Bulls

The Bulls have been playing without Otto Porter Jr. (foot), Lauri Markkanen (pelvis) and Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle).

Franchise Record

The Toronto Raptors will be trying to match a franchise record with their 11th straight win Sunday when they host the Chicago Bulls. The Raptors have twice won 11 in a row -- Feb. 26-March 16, 2018, and Jan. 6-30, 2016.

Raptors ON FIRE

Toronto is on a ten game winning streak, with Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry leading the team as their two All-Stars.

Losing streak

Chicago has now lost two consecutive games and currently sits in the 9th. spot in the East at 19-32.

All-Star Snub?

“I don’t think there are 12 players in the East who had a better year than me.”

- Zach LaVine on not making the All-Star team.

The Bulls player is averaging 25 points per game.

Last meeting

The last time these two teams played the Raptors got a one point win over the Bulls at United Center. 

How to watch Bulls vs Raptors Live TV and Stream

Local TV: NBCSCH, TSN1/4

Radio: WSCR-AM 670, Sportsnet 590 The FAN

