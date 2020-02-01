Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Lauri Markkanen Injury Report
Lauri Markkanen is out 4-6 weeks with a pelvis injury.
INJURY UPDATE:— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 24, 2020
Lauri Markkanen underwent an MRI of his right hip at Rush Hospital on Jan. 23 which revealed an early stress reaction of his right pelvis. Following a period of rest, Markkanen will resume basketball related activities with a full return anticipated in 4-6 weeks.
Norman Powell Injury Report
Norman Powell fractured the fourth metacarpal of his left hand, the bone that connects the ring finger and the wrist, and will be out indefinitely.
Arena & Tipoff
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 • 3:00 PM ET
Scotiabank Arena • Toronto, ON
Many Injuries for the Bulls
The Bulls have been playing without Otto Porter Jr. (foot), Lauri Markkanen (pelvis) and Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle).
Franchise Record
The Toronto Raptors will be trying to match a franchise record with their 11th straight win Sunday when they host the Chicago Bulls. The Raptors have twice won 11 in a row -- Feb. 26-March 16, 2018, and Jan. 6-30, 2016.
Raptors ON FIRE
Toronto is on a ten game winning streak, with Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry leading the team as their two All-Stars.
Losing streak
Chicago has now lost two consecutive games and currently sits in the 9th. spot in the East at 19-32.
All-Star Snub?
“I don’t think there are 12 players in the East who had a better year than me.”
- Zach LaVine on not making the All-Star team.
The Bulls player is averaging 25 points per game.
Last meeting
The last time these two teams played the Raptors got a one point win over the Bulls at United Center.
