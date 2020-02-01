Norman Powell out indefinitely 

The Toronto Raptors have announced that Norman Powell suffered a fracture to the fourth metacarpal of his left hand, the bone that connects the ring finger and the wrist, and will be out indefinitely.

The 26yo out of UCLA is having a career year, averaging 15.3 points and 4 rebounds per game this season. The Forward has played a crutial role for Toronto, and is one of the main reasons why the Canadian organization is the second best team in the East.

With him out, we'll most likely see more minutes of playing time for Patrick McCaw, Terence Davis and Matt Thomas.

This is just the latest in a long string of injuries for the Raptors this year. Patrick McCaw, Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Marc Gasol have all missed extended time.

Let's remember that this is not the first major injury this season for Powell, considering that in December and January, Powell missed 11 consecutive games while nursing a shoulder injury.