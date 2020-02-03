Zach LaVine: ''It's just frustrating''

Following the Chicago Bulls blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors, Zach LaVine addressed the media in the locker room, where he looked really disappointed on the team's latest results.

Even though Chicago is only one spot away from the 8th. seed in the East, the two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion is tired of losing, specially in games where he feels they have chances.

''I'm just upset. It gets frustrating when you lose games specially the way we have been doing it the whole season long. Just like anybody else in our position, we are humans and it's okay to feel this way'', LaVine said.

The Bulls have struggled this season, having major injuries on their roster from Otto porter Jr, Wendell Carter Jr, Kriss Dunn and Lauri Markkanen.

The former UCLA Bruin addressed the main issue of the team, and the things they gotta work on to keep improving.

''It's the same story that we've been doing the whole season, we got a lead and we throw it away. Most of the games when we got a lead at halftime, we don't know how to close them out. We gotta figure out a way to not do that.''

LaVine is having a career year, averaging 25 points, five rebounds and four assists per game.