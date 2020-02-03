Connaughton joins the dunk contest

Sources told Shams Charania from The Athletic that Milwaukee’s Pat Connaughton has committed to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk contest at the All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Connaughton joins Derrick Jones Jr., Aaron Gordon and Dwight Howard in the contest so far.

It is still a possibility that the two-time Slam Dunk champion Zach LaVine joins the party. Prior to the league announcing the All-Star Game team, LaVine said that if he was selected as a reserve he would most likely be part of it. After getting snubbed, it is now an incognite if he will be participate in the contest.

Don't sleep on Pat Connaughton's bounce though, the Bucks Guard has a 77' vertical and has collected a lot of impressive highlights during his five years in the NBA.