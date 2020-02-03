New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Arena & Tipoff
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 • 7:00 PM ET
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse • Cleveland, OH
Cavaliers Injury Report
Brandon Knight, Out
Knicks Injury Report
RJ Barrett, Out
Mitchell Robinson, Day-To-Day
Marcus Morris Sr., Day-To-Day
Frank Ntilikina, Day-To-Day
Julius Randle, Day-To-Day
Last meeting
The last time these two teams played the Knicks blew out the Cavs at Cleveland.
Cavs leading scorer
Cavs G Collin Sexton leads the team in points averaging 19.6 per game.
Knicks man-to-go
Marcus Morris is recording 19.4 points per game for the Knicks this season.
Trade rumors
According to Woj, the Knicks have remained enthusiastic about idea of signing Marcus Morris to a new deal this summer, but as trade offers become richer in assets this week, they’ll stay open to idea of moving him. Many contenders have interest in him.
How to watch Knicks vs Cavaliers Live TV and Stream
Local TV: MSG, FSO
Radio: ESPN NY 98.7, WTAM 1100 / 100.7 WMMS / 87.7 FM (ESP)
Internet: VAVEL USA
