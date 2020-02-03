New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)
Image: VAVEL.

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Knicks vs Cavaliers.

Arena & Tipoff

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 • 7:00 PM ET

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse • Cleveland, OH

Cavaliers Injury Report

Brandon Knight, Out

Knicks Injury Report

RJ Barrett, Out

Mitchell Robinson, Day-To-Day

Marcus Morris Sr., Day-To-Day

Frank Ntilikina, Day-To-Day

Julius Randle, Day-To-Day

Last meeting

The last time these two teams played the Knicks blew out the Cavs at Cleveland. 

Cavs leading scorer

Cavs G Collin Sexton leads the team in points averaging 19.6 per game. ​​​​​​​

Knicks man-to-go

Marcus Morris is recording 19.4 points per game for the Knicks this season.

Trade rumors

According to Woj, the Knicks have remained enthusiastic about idea of signing Marcus Morris to a new deal this summer, but as trade offers become richer in assets this week, they’ll stay open to idea of moving him. Many contenders have interest in him.

How to watch Knicks vs Cavaliers Live TV and Stream

Local TV: MSG, FSO

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7, WTAM 1100 / 100.7 WMMS / 87.7 FM (ESP)

Internet: VAVEL USA

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 NBA Regular Season game: Knicks vs Cavaliers!

Welcome

My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
