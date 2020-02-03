NBA stars react to the Super Bowl halftime show

As you all know the Super Bowl half time show was an absolute success. Artists Shakira & Jennifer Lopez were magnificent, and with different songs and dances, they were able to conquer the whole world's attention.

Almost every NBA player out there got to watch the performance from the Latin artists, and some of them even got in trouble with their wives for paying really close attention to it.

Even the current NBA MVP Giannis Antetokoumpo wasn't exempt.

Halftime show almost got me in trouble😂 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 3, 2020

😱🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2020

Shakira and JLO featured latin artists, with Bad Bunny and J Balvin making special appearances.