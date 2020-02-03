Doncic sidelined with ankle injury

Another injury will shake the Mavericks roster but this time is from their best player. The MVP candidate Luka Doncic will miss at least the next six games with an ankle injury.

"It's unlucky," Coach Rick Carlisle said. "But it's the NBA schedule. And this is just how it is. We got to find ways to make it into a positive somehow. It's not easy because of the kind of player he is."

Carlisle still expects Doncic to be healthy in time for the All-Star Game the second week of February, where he is scheduled to start.

Luka Doncic also suffered an ankle injury earlier in the season that kept him out for four games. The Slovenian Guard is averaging some unreal numbers this season, recording 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.

Dallas has struggled with injuries all season long, including from their Center Dwight Powell, who will miss the rest of the year with an achilles injury.