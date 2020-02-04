LaVine to participate in 3-point contest at All-Star weekend

Now we know or sure, and the Bulls star Zach LaVine won’t be participating in the Slam Dunk contest during the All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The two-time dunk contest champion has something else in his mind, and according to Shams Charania from The Athletic, he will participate in the NBA three-point contest.

LaVine, has previously said he has been intrigued by chance to be first player to win both contests. LaVine, who won the 2015 and 2016 slam dunk titles, now goes for 2020 3-point title.

The former UCLA Bruin stated earlier in the season that if he was chosen to be in the All-Star Game, he most likely would’ve participated in the dunk contest. After getting snubbed averaging a career high 25 points, LaVine will try now to become the first player in NBA history to win both the dunk contest and 3-point contest in his career.

Zach LaVine is shooting 37.6% from deep on 7.9 attempts per contest, an absolute flame-thrower.

Buddy Hield, Damian Lillard and Trae Young have also accepted invitations to participate in the three-point contest.