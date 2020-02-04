Kevin Love to stay at Cleveland

Once LeBron James left Cleveland it was the end of an era for the team, but it was not for Kevin Love. The five-time All-Star arrived to the Cavaliers back in 2015, the same year 'The King' went back to his hometown for a second time.

Since James left the Cavaliers have struggled, finishing the 2018/2019 season with a 19-63 record. This year it has not been better, and surrounded by a young core and a new coach, Cleveland is still at the bottom of the pack in the Eastern Conference.

Aside from this, according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, Love will most likely stay with the team the rest of the season.

“Cleveland is resigned right now that there is no trade for them between now and Thursday. Unless something comes out of nowhere, essentially, they will be looking in the offseason,”

Be ready for more news about Love's future in the summer though, since he has made it clear that he’s ready to move on.

The former NBA champion is averaging 17.4 points and 9.4 rebounds this season.