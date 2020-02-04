Knicks fire Steve Mills

Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN has revealed that the New York Knicks have parted ways with team president Steve Mills.

Scott Perry has taken over the Knicks basketball operations office but he is also expected to remain as the general manager for the "foreseeable future", Woj said.

Team's owner Jim Dolan has already started to interview candidates for the spot. Dolan has been targeting Toronto president Masai Ujiri to ultimately oversee New York’s operations, who is under contract until the 2020-2021 season in Toronto.

Masai Ujiri has long been Jim Dolan's dream candidate to run Knicks, but here's what's already complicating that pursuit: Ujiri's contract, and Knicks reluctance to give up draft compensation to Toronto, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2020

Steve Mills arrived to the Knicks in 2013 as executive vice president and general manager. Couple of years later in 2017, he became the president when Phil Jackson left the role.

Since Mills' arrival to the 'Big Apple', the Knicks failed to have a winning season or qualify to the playoffs, and even had six different coaches in seven years.