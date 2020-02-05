Gordon still hasn’t forgiven Shaq for his scoring in the Dunk Contest

After Aaron Gordon announced that he will be competing for the third time in his career in the NBA Slam Dunk contest, Shaquille O'Neal and him had an discussion during a live segment on Inside The NBA.

Shaq was a judge in the 2016 contest, when Gordon finished as a runner-up, losing against Zach LaVine in the final.

As they were discussing what happened that night, the 4-time NBA Champion explained why he gave Gordon a '9' instead of a perfect score.

''I gave him a nine because he missed his first attempt... But let's remember that because of my judging I extended the contest, and that is why the fans call it the second best dunk contest in NBA history.''

.@Double0AG still hasn’t forgiven @SHAQ for his scoring in the 2016 Dunk Contest 😂 pic.twitter.com/altTMCcFIW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 5, 2020

The Orlando Forward understood, but still can't let it go, since some of the dunks he did that night would've been enough to win the contest any other year.

''I do know that. In regulation should've been a wrap, I wouldn't even done any more dunks.''

Aaron Gordon will participate in this years' Dunk Contest, where he has some unfinished business. Derrick Jones Jr., Pat Connaughton and Dwight Howard are the players he will have to face in this coming All-Star Weekend.