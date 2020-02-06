Andre Iguodala finally leaves Memphis

His wishes have become a reality, and Andre Iguodala has finally left Memphis. The Grizzlies traded for the three-time NBA champion this past summer but he denied to play for them, and ended up forcing his way out.

Memphis has agreed to a deal to send Andre Iguodala to Miami in exchange of Guard Justice Winslow. The 36yo vet agreed to a two-year, $30M extension with Miami.

''I'm really excited to join the Heat and Jimmy Butler... His passion really resembles what the Miami organization does. I think I can really help with the young guys specially with Bam Adebayo. Been getting a lot of love from the Miami fans so I'm looking forward for this opportunity.'' Iguodala told The Undefeated.

Miami is not done with negotiations, since they are working with Memphis and Oklahoma City to elaborate three-team deal that would land the Heat both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN.

Memphis wasn't done making moves in their organization though. Guard Dillon Brooks also signed a three-year, $35M extension. This means Taylor Jenkins' squad is really building up for the future, getting their young core full of players like Ja Morant, Tyus Jones, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brooks and now Winslow.