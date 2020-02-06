Parker and Len traded to Sacramento 

Couple of weeks ago Dewayne Dedmon was fined by the NBA for making public his request for a trade. The Center wanted out of Sacramento and it looks like the Kings finally have granted his wishes.

Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN reported that Sacrameto has traded Dewayne Dedmon to Atlanta for Jabari Parker and Alex Len. The Hawks are also getting two second round picks (2020 & 2021).

Dedmon spent two seasons in Atlanta and less than a year later he is back.

The Kings, who are still technically in playoff contention, get two big mans that should help them protect the rim. Parker is averaging 15 points and 6 rebounds this season while Len is doing his thing with 9 points and 6 rebounds.