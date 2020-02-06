Warriors trade Russell to Wolves for Wiggins 

His time in 'The Bay' lasted less than half a season, and D'Angelo Russell is on the move once again.

After having an All-Star year with the Nets last season, 'DLO' established himself as one of the top points guards in the NBA, and moved to Golden State with the hope of competing for a championship. The Warriors suffered injuries from their best players, including Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, therefore Russell's time in San Francisco didn't go as planned.

According to Adrian Wojnaroski from ESPN, the Golden State Warriors have traded guard D'Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans, and Omari Spellman to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins, a protected 2021 first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick.

Russell, who signed a four-year, $117-million contract with Golden State this past offseason, averaged 23.6 points and 6.2 assists per game for them.

Minnesota has been pushing for Russell for a while now, and since him and Karl Anthony Towns are really close friends, there's no doubt better days are soon to arrive for the Timberwolves.

"I wanna see my brothers flourish to they higher purpose." pic.twitter.com/CEvBCC2Ugi — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 6, 2020

For Wiggins, he will get a fresh start in San Francisco. The Canadian Forward was the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, but to this day he hasn't been able to live up to the hype.