Grizzlies add another gun to their young squad

The Memphis Grizzlies keep building for the future but at the same time they are trying to win now, therefore they have done another move before the deadline.

The Grizzlies have agreed to acquire Jordan Bell from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Bruno Caboclo, Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN reports. The two teams will also exchange future second-round picks.

Memphis has the right to swap the least favorable of Dallas' and Miami's second-round picks in 2023 for Houston's second-round pick in 2023 -- as long as Houston's pick is not 31 or 32, league source tell ESPN. https://t.co/YShcTchY0a — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Bell was recently involved in the four-team trade that between Minnesota, Atlanta, Houston and Denver.

The 25yo NBA champion had a good run with the Warriors prior to his time in Minnesota, but failed to make an impact with the Timberwolves.