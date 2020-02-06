Drummond leaves Detroit

The Pistons season didn't go as expected, and once Blake Griffin suffered the year ending injury, everyone kind of knew it was a wrap for Detroit.

Now they are making moves, and they have traded their best player in order to start the rebuilding process.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, Detroit has traded Andre Drummond to Cleveland in exchange of a future second-round pick, Brandon Knight and Jon Henson.

Once he found out about the trade, the two-time NBA All-Star took over twitter to share his thoughts about his current situation.

''If there’s one thing I learned about the NBA, there’s no friends or loyalty. I’ve given my heart and soul to the Pistons , and to be have this happen with no heads up makes me realize even more that this is just a business! I love you Detroit, you will always have a special place in my heart! But on to the next... Cavaliers hope your ready! Let’s finish the year off the right way.''

The 26yo Center is one of the most dominant players in the game, having led the NBA in rebounds for three different seasons. Drummond, who was drafted by the Pistons back in 2012, is averaging 17.8 points and 15.8 rebounds per game this season.