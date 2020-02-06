Philadelphia deal Ennis III to Orlando

Once it was knew that the Philadelphia 76ers picked up Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from the Warriors, Brett Brown needed to waive or deal two players out of the roster.

That was done, and according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, the Sixers have agreed to a deal to send James Ennis III to the Orlando Magic in exchange of a second round pick. The deal required James Ennis to waive his no-trade clause.

*The pick coming back to the Sixers is the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 2nd round pick, per Josh Robbins of The Athletic.*

The second-round pick the Magic will send to Philly will be the Lakers' 2020 second-round pick, which was owed to Orlando. Keep in mind the Magic have 15 players on their conventional (non two-way) roster. So the team would have to waive someone to make space for Ennis. https://t.co/0vsEJUFejW — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) February 6, 2020

Ennis III arrived to the Sixers after getting traded by the Rockets during last season. During his time in 'Philly', the Forward was a solid second unit player, being able to sink three points shots as well as creating size for the offense.

Playing 15 minutes a night, the 29yo is averaging 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game this season.

The moves didn't end up there for the team, since they have also waived guard Trey Burke. This wasn't a popular decision amongst the Sixers fans', because they consider they should've kept him in the roster and waive Raul Neto.