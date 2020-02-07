Giannis and LeBron make their All-Star Game selections

For the second straight year LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the All-Star Game voting. Therefore, they were selected to be the captains of their respective teams.

In a televised selection, the Lakers and Bucks Forwards went at it as they were trying to pick the best players in the world.

Team LeBron

Starters: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic & James Harden.

Reserves: Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook & Domantas Sabonis.

Team Giannis

Starters: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker & Trae Young.

Reserves: Khris Middleton, Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Brandon Ingram & Donovan Mitchell.

This will be the first year where the NBA All-Star Game will have new rules. The reason behind this is to honor the life of the Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.