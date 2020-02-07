Ky Bowman signs multi-year deal with Golden State

Shams Charania from The Athletic has reported the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a multi-year extension with guard Ky Bowman.

The Warriors and two-way guard Ky Bowman have agreed to a multi-year NBA deal, league source tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2020

The 6'1 Guard, who went undrafted out of Boston College last summer, has worked his way up with the Warriors organization. Bowman signed a two-way deal earlier in the season and has now established himself in the league.

In 22.4 minutes per night, Ky has averaged 7.3 points, 2.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and a steal. Safe to say de 22yo has taken advantage of the injuries that have shook the Warriors roster.

Golden State has also signed the Mexican-native wing Juan Toscano-Anderson into one of their vacant roster spots. The Oakland-born spent the beginning of the season with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G-League, where he averaged 12.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.