Gilgeous-Alexander replaces Rose in Skills Challenge

The NBA All-Star Weekend is just around the corner, and the competitors for each event have been announced.

The former NBA MVP Derrick Rose confirmed that he won't be part of the 2020 Skills Challenge due an injury according to Shams Charania from The Athletic.

Pistons guard Derrick Rose plans to drop out of the Skills Challenge at NBA All-Star weekend in hometown of Chicago, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2020

It has been confirmed that the Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will replace him in the contest. The second year player out of Hamilton, Ontario is having a really solid season, averaging 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Shai will also participate in the Rising Stars Game during the All Star Weekend at Chicago.

The other participants in this year’s skills challenge are Bam Adebayo, Patrick Beverley, Spencer Dinwiddie, Khris Middleton, Domantas Sabonis, Pascal Siakam and Jayson Tatum. Beverley, Dinwiddie, and Tatum have all won this event in the past.

Rose, who played with the Bulls from 2008 to 2016, was excited to be back in his hometown for the weekend, but it seems that an adductor injury won't let him compete in the Skills Challenge.