Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)

Stepping up for Brooklyn
Caris LeVert scored a career-high 37 points Saturday and is averaging 29.7 points in his last three games since being elevated to the starting lineup
Pacers Coach Nate McMillan
"We're not getting it done on either end of the floor. We had some possessions where you go up by two, you've got to get stops. We did get stops and we didn't score, and that's something that we've done this year. But in these last five games, we aren't closing out games and making the plays to win these games whether it's getting a stop or making a basket."
Pacers dropping the intensity
During their last five fourth quarters, the Pacers were outscored 151-127 and gave up late runs to their opponents. After allowing a 12-4 run in the fourth quarter of a 115-106 home loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, the Pacers gave up a 10-2 burst and took a 124-117 home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.
Nets picture
Brooklyn heads to Indiana without Kyrie Irving, who is expected to miss his fourth straight game with a sprained right knee. The Nets are 5-3 in their last eight games but are a combined 3-10 against the top six teams in the Eastern Conference.
Last Meeting
The last time these two teams played the Pacers blew out the Nets at the Barclays Center.
