Collison plans to stay retired

Rumors have been going on since the season started, but it has been confirmed and neither the Lakers or the Clippers will be adding Darren Collison to their squad.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, the veteran guard has decided that he won’t return to the NBA and will stay retired. Both LA teams have been informed that the timing ''isn’t right for him.''

Veteran guard Darren Collison has decided that he won’t return to the NBA this season and plans to stay retired, league sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Clippers had been courting him, but Collison has informed teams that the timing isn’t right for him. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2020

Collison announced his retirement from the league in late June, despite an expectation that he would attract multiple contract offers of $10 million-plus a season.

The 32yo averaged 11 points and six assists with the Indiana Pacers last season. He also shot a career-best 47% during the 2017-18 season.