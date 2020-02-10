USA Basketball announces finalists for 2020 U.S. Olympic Team

44 players were announced by USA Basketball as finalists for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team. The official 12-member roster will be announced later this year.

The list includes nine members of the gold medalist 2016 U.S. Olympic Team, seven gold medalists from the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team and all 12 members of the USA’s 2019 FIBA World Cup Team.

The USA National Team coaching staff is led by San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, and serving as USA assistant coaches are Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova University head coach Jay Wright.

“This is the first step in USA Basketball identifying the 12 players who will represent the United States as members of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team in Tokyo,” said Jerry Colangelo, director of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team.

Full list:

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) - LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio Spurs) - Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings) - Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) - Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) - Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana Pacers) - Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) - Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat) - Mike Conley (Utah Jazz) - Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) - Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) - DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs) - Andre Drummond (Cleveland Cavaliers) - Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) - Paul George (L.A. Clippers) - Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) - James Harden (Houston Rockets) - Montrezl Harrell (L.A. Clippers) - Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets) - Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers) - Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics) - Dwight Howard (Los Angeles Lakers) - Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans) - Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) - LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) - Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers) - Kawhi Leonard (L.A. Clippers) - Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) - Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) - Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers) - Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors) - JaVale McGree (Los Angeles Lakers) - Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks) - Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz) - Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers) - Chris Paul (Oklahoma City Thunder) - Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets) - Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics) - Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) - Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) - Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers) - Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics) - Russell Westbrook (Houston Rockets) - Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs)