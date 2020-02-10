Johnson waived by Suns

According to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, the Phoenix Suns have waived the Guard Tyler Johnson.

Johnson, who went undrafted out of Fresno State back in 2014, has averaged 5.7 points in 16 minutes per game for the Suns this season. The 27 year-old is in the final year of a four-year deal and is still owed $7 million of his $19.25 million contract for the 2019-20 season.

The Phoenix Suns are waiving guard Tyler Johnson, league sources tell ESPN. He will become an unrestricted agent upon clearing waivers. That will open up a roster spot for Suns. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2020

The Guard spent his first five NBA seasons in Miami before getting traded to the Suns in 2018.

Since teams are not able to make anymore trades, it is expected to be interest in signing Johnson in the marketplace, sources told Wojnarowski.