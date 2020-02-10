Bazley sidelined at least four weeks

According to Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman, the Thunder rookie Darius Bazley will miss 4-6 weeks with a right knee bone bruise.

The 19 year old Forward has made a huge progress in his game during his first year in the league. He is averaging 4.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this season. Even though his numbers are not astonishing, head coach Billy Donovan has put a lot of trust in the rookie, playing more than 17 minutes a night.

Injury update: Darius Bazley (right knee bone bruise) will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks, per the Thunder. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) February 10, 2020

The loss of Bazley will be a huge blow to the Thunder’s frontcourt depth behind Danilo Gallinari after dealing with other injuries.

Bazley is expected to be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks, therefore the Thunder will have to mantain themselves in the best eight teams of the West (which they probably will), and wait to have a full roster for the end of the regular season and playoffs.