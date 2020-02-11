NBA and Hennessy agree to multiyear partnership

Hennessy and the NBA have signed a multiyear partnership that makes it the Official Spirit of the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball.

The partnership kicks off during NBA All-Star in Chicago where Hennessy will serve as a presenting partner of the pre-game red carpet.

“The partnership between Hennessy and the NBA has united two global brands with long-standing shared values and a passion for pushing the limits of potential,” Giles Woodyer, Senior Vice President, Hennessy U.S. told Forbes. “We feel very fortunate to be partnering with an organization that offers so many diverse associations and opportunities to embrace the spirit of the game.”

Jack Daniel’s was the NBA’s previous spirit partner.

According to Forbes, Hennessy will elevate the fan experience of the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball by providing access to games, players, cultural events, creating and commemorating special stories and activations that highlights their “Never stop. Never settle.” ethos.